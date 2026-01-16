 
Hina Ali
January 16, 2026

Sophie Turner triggers mixed reaction with ‘Tomb Raider' reveal

Sophie Turner, actress who is best known for her role in Game of Thrones, has stepped into the iconic role of Lara Croft for upcoming Tomb Raider series on Prime Video.

Amazon MGM Studios recently released first image from the series to mark the start of filming and it quickly sparked buzz online, getting mix reactions debate among fans.

Sophie leads the big cast that includes Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie and August Wittgenstein.

In the show, Lara Croft travels the world on thrilling adventures, solving puzzles and seeking treasures just like in the games.

However, fans shared their different reactions to the first look, with one saying: "It’s giving Halloween shoot sorry," while other penned, "Go girl give us nothing."

Another echoed, "Sorry, but Angelina Jolie is and always will be my Lara.”

They appeared to be unsure about her styling if Sophie looked tough enough, while others praised the costume and thought tat it stayed true to the games.

For the unversed, Tomb Raider is created, written and executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who co-showruns with Chad Hodge.

