How 'People We Meet on Vacation’ turns travel into romance

People We Meet On Vacation, a movie which is based on Emily Henry’s novel, arrived on Netflix on January 9th, 2026, offering fans all over the world mix of gentle romance, laughs and dreamy holiday vibes.

The rom-com started attracting viewers into its story, giving them moments to smile, feel and imagine themselves on the trips with the characters.

Based on Emily’s book, the movie follows best friends Poppy, played by Emily Bader and Alex, played by Tom Blyth.

However, they met in college and apparently had a tradition to take trips together every year.

Poppy worked as a luxury travel reviewer meanwhile Alex is a calmer person who appears to be settled in life.

People We Meet on Vacation was released on January 9, 2026

Over the years, their friendship grows into something more than just friendship and a wedding in sunny Barcelona became the moment for them to confront and talk about their feelings for each other that they never said out loud.

The movie also sparkesd massive buzz for its breathtaking filming locations and scenes, which meant to be in Canada, actually happened in Spain.

“We lucked out on some beautiful tall pines that were planted by an American outside Barcelona and had this beautiful forest that looked very similar to Canada,” said production designer Bruce Curtis.