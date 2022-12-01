 
Johnny Depp has ‘long history of prejudice’ with women like Amber Heard

Johnny Depp reportedly had a range of issues with Amber Heard and some of them included her interest in women.

Unsealed court document

According to a text chain obtained in the unsealed court documents, an exchange from ‘Steve’ was screen-grabbed and is rumored to be a pseudonym for Mr Depp.

In the text the messages range from insults to allegations and reads, “DO NOT expect anything from me. Eat salad with your equine a d bovine yurps… And thanks for the support… Have a great shoot!!! You sicken me…”

The next collection of letters added, “Leave me fu****’ be, Officer square head… Your display of guilt and matronliness as as l****** camp councilor was plenty… Your future is on display. Best if luck…” (sic)

