'The Lord of the Rings' star declares 'Rings of Power' shouldn't be made

Bernard Hill trashes 'Rings of Power' as ‘money-making venture’

Bernard Hill, King Théoden of Rohan, slammed Amazon's Rings of Power, adding, The Lord of the Rings franchise should have ended with Peter Jackson's original trilogy.

During an interview with Metro, the 77-year-old revealed he was "not interested" in watching the mega-budget series, adding, "It's a money-making venture, and I'm not interested in watching that or being in it. Good luck to them and all that stuff, but it's not like the real thing."



The Titanic star was further questioned whether The Lord of the Rings franchise should've ended after Peter Jackson's original trilogy, to which the actor nodded, "Completely, yes."

"I think they were pushing it when they made 'The Hobbit.' 'The Hobbit's' a tiny book," Hill said. "They did it well – they did it really, really well. They expanded it [but] I think you can only stretch a piece of elastic so far. I think they managed it in 'The Hobbit' because there were some really good things in 'The Hobbit without a doubt."



