Thursday Dec 01 2022
Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn to make her acting debut?: Deets inside

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Kajol's 'Salaam Venky' is all set to release in theatres on December 9

Kajol, recently in an interview revealed, whether her daughter Nysa Devgn prepping up for making her acting debut anytime soon just like other star kids; Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor.

While promoting her film Salaam Venky, Kajol was asked in the interview if Nysa had discussed any prospect of wanting to act anytime soon or not to which she replied: “No, she has no plans to act as of now. She is currently studying and having fun.”

During the conversation, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress also revealed that Salaam Venky is a very dear/special film to her as she is also a mother of two children; Nysa and Yug. Kajol also mentioned that she, as a mother, has always been very protective.

On the work front, she is prepping up for the release of Salaam Venky. The film is directed by Revathy and features Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles.

As per IndiaToday, the plot of the movie revolves around the story of a mother-son duo. Salaam Venky is all set to hit the theatres on December 9.  

