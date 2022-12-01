 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Paresh Rawal feels 'there's a lot to learn from Amitabh Bachchan', says he's a 'classic example'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Paresh Rawal revealed that Amitabh Bachchan has maintained his dignity
Paresh Rawal revealed that Amitabh Bachchan has maintained his dignity

Paresh Rawal praises Amitabh Bachchan for his dignity, says there's a lot to learn from him.

Paresh, while praising the actor said: “Did anybody think that such a thing could ever happen to Amitabh Bachchan? What he used to be, and what he became… He’s a classic example. There’s so much that you can learn from him, especially about dignity.”

He further revealed in Neelesh Mishra’s The Slow Interview series that: “I remember asking him about it once. I asked him if he confided in his family when things became very difficult. And he said, ‘Why? Let them live their life.’

“See, he owed people so much money, but he never bad-mouthed anybody. Not once. He could’ve hidden behind the law, got exemption, but he chose to pay every single person back. These are his values. He is Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s son, after all. What a man.”

The Oh My god actor said that Big B has maintained the same dignity in best and worse days, unlike the new actors who throw tantrums.

Bachchan himself previously revealed that the creditors used to come at his doorstep and use abusive language against him. They also threatened him and demanded their money back. Amitabh considered these days as the darkest moments of his career.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Project K whereas Paresh Rawal has Shehzada, Hera Pheri 3 and Aankh Micholi in the pipeline, reports HindustanTimes. 

More From Showbiz:

Karan Johar wants THIS actor to depict his childhood on-screen

Karan Johar wants THIS actor to depict his childhood on-screen
Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty to unite once again for 'Singham Again'

Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty to unite once again for 'Singham Again'
Shah Rukh Khan drops new poster for action-packed film 'Pathaan': Take a look

Shah Rukh Khan drops new poster for action-packed film 'Pathaan': Take a look
Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn to make her acting debut?: Deets inside

Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn to make her acting debut?: Deets inside
Haroon Kadwani's 'RUPOSH' ranks no.1 on YouTube trending videos for 2022

Haroon Kadwani's 'RUPOSH' ranks no.1 on YouTube trending videos for 2022

Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic post after fake news of Arora's pregnancy

Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic post after fake news of Arora's pregnancy

Shah Rukh Khan discloses he’s concluded Saudi ‘shooting schedule’ for Dunki: Watch

Shah Rukh Khan discloses he’s concluded Saudi ‘shooting schedule’ for Dunki: Watch
Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha gets a release date

Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha gets a release date
Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about dealing with box office failures

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about dealing with box office failures
Arjun Kapoor creates a reel on Hasan Raheem's Aisay Kaisay

Arjun Kapoor creates a reel on Hasan Raheem's Aisay Kaisay

Sohai Ali Abro shares video montage of daughter 'Sashana Noreen Mohammad'

Sohai Ali Abro shares video montage of daughter 'Sashana Noreen Mohammad'
Adnan Siddiqui calls out rendition of Ap Jaisa Koi

Adnan Siddiqui calls out rendition of Ap Jaisa Koi