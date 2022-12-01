Paresh Rawal feels 'there's a lot to learn from Amitabh Bachchan', says he's a 'classic example'

Paresh Rawal revealed that Amitabh Bachchan has maintained his dignity

Paresh Rawal praises Amitabh Bachchan for his dignity, says there's a lot to learn from him.

Paresh, while praising the actor said: “Did anybody think that such a thing could ever happen to Amitabh Bachchan? What he used to be, and what he became… He’s a classic example. There’s so much that you can learn from him, especially about dignity.”

He further revealed in Neelesh Mishra’s The Slow Interview series that: “I remember asking him about it once. I asked him if he confided in his family when things became very difficult. And he said, ‘Why? Let them live their life.’

“See, he owed people so much money, but he never bad-mouthed anybody. Not once. He could’ve hidden behind the law, got exemption, but he chose to pay every single person back. These are his values. He is Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s son, after all. What a man.”

The Oh My god actor said that Big B has maintained the same dignity in best and worse days, unlike the new actors who throw tantrums.

Bachchan himself previously revealed that the creditors used to come at his doorstep and use abusive language against him. They also threatened him and demanded their money back. Amitabh considered these days as the darkest moments of his career.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Project K whereas Paresh Rawal has Shehzada, Hera Pheri 3 and Aankh Micholi in the pipeline, reports HindustanTimes.