Fawad Chaudhry tells SC to refrain from 'lecturing' politicians

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry speaks to journalists outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Islamabad on October 21, 2022. — Online
  • PTI leader asks Supreme Court to focus on its performance.
  • Courts should focus on protecting fundmental rights, he says.
  • "Only people of Pak[istan] can change political systems."

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry Thursday told the Supreme Court it should not "give lectures" to the parties on political systems.

In a tweet, the PTI leader said that the SC should focus on its "primary job", which is to safeguard the fundamental rights of the people, and not give lectures on politics.

"Performance of courts in this area is abysmal, let’s not give us bhashan [lectures] on political systems," the former federal minister said.

He added that it is the people’s job to change the political system of the country.

The minister was responding to a journalist's tweet. The tweet mentioned that the SC had said that a parliamentary form of government is one of the "salient features of the Constitution" and it could not be amended through an amendment.

The journalists had responded to a tweet, which quoted PTI Chairman Imran Khan as saying that "parliamentary democracy can only work in Anglo-Saxon countries".

