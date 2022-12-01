 
Shah Rukh Khan spotted performing Umrah in Makkah

Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Makkah post-Dunki shoot
Earlier today, some pictures came out through some sources that revealed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh performing Umrah in the city of Makkah.

The pictures showed King Khan surrounded by some people. He wore a white garment along with a surgical mask while praying.

Pictures immediately got viral on the internet. The actor received tremendous love from his fans.

SRK has currently wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming Rajkumar Hirani’s film Dunki in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, he performed Umrah after wrapping up the film’s schedule.

Yesterday, Khan took it to his Instagram to thank the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture for scenic locations and warm hospitality during the shoot.

The Don 2 actor thanked the ministry via video message. He said: “There’s nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule, as is Dunki in Saudi. Thank you for giving us such spectacular locations and warm hospitality. I want to thank Raju sir and the rest of the cast and crew….a very big Shukran to you all. God bless you.”

Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Dunki is all set to release in theatres in 2023. It also stars Taapsee Pannu in a vital role.

