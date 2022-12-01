 
Thursday Dec 01 2022
Simon Cowell’s new look leaves fans baffled

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Simon Cowell left fans confused with his new look in a new video shared on social media on Thursday.

The TV mogul, 63, looked completely unrecognisable as he sported an incredibly smooth complexion, bright white teeth, and enhanced features which could have been a result of cosmetic work.

During the video, Simon encouraged people to get in touch in order to audition for Britain's Got Talent, just days after judge David Walliams quit the show.

He said in the short VT: 'I always say on this show, two or three minutes can change your life. And it has. And maybe this time it's gonna be you.

'So please audition now for next year's season and I look forward to meeting you.'

The comments went wild shortly after he posted with fans writing things like: 'What has happened to his face?'

'Holy moly, I nearly didn't recognise him then.'

'Not one for slagging someone’s appearance but his face looks like it’s melting.'

'Somebody has forgot to turn the Snapchat filters off.'

Yet others were loving his new video and wrote: 'Simon Cowell gets younger and younger each year.'

And: 'Looking well!'

Photo credits: DailyMail
Simon famously lost 20Ibs over the past two years. He overhauled his lifestyle after breaking his back in 2020 when he crashed his electric bike near his Malibu home and now keeps to a regular sleep and exercise schedule.

