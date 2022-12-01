Urvashi Rautela opens up on being trolled and linked with Rishabh Pant

Urvashi Rautela opened up on the rumours of her being linked with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant and being trolled for it in a recent interview. Urvashi shared that her statements have been misunderstood by the public as she was not talking about Rishabh Pant in her interviews, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Lately, Urvashi spilled beans on her interaction with 'Mr RP' who was assumed by the public to be Rishabh Pant. However, Urvashi explained her statement in a recent interview stating that RP stands for his co-actor Ram Pothineni.

Urvashi said, "RP is my co-actor and stands for Ram Pothineni. I was not even aware that Rishabh Pant is also known as RP. People just assume stuff and write about it. And to those believing in such rumours, I’d say they need to analyse a little.”

Urvashi and Rishabh were rumoured to be dating each other in 2018; however, the news came in the same year that both of them blocked each other on Whatsapp. After that, Rishabh Pant announced his relationship with Isha Negi in 2019.