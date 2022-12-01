 
Tusshar Kapoor says he met cops for 'Maarrich'

Tusshar Kapoor talked about his upcoming film Maarrich in a recent interview and revealed that he met the cops to prepare for his role as a cop in the film, as reported by IndiaToday.

Tusshar revealed that he attended workshops and enacted his scenes with the director to prepare for his character. Moreover, he met the cops to understand their body language and implement it in his portrayal of a police officer.

Tusshar said, "I mostly warmed up for my character from the workshop that we did. I had to enact the scenes out with my director and all the characters. I had to rehearse with everyone I had scenes with."

He further added, "I met the cops once or twice to understand how their body language is like when they are in active mode like chasing somebody or holding a gun. I wanted to make sure I am doing it realistically and bring authenticity to my character."

Maarrich stars Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Dev, Seerat Kapoor and Anita Hassanandani alongside Tusshar Kapoor.

