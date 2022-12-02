Ten PTI lawmakers sitting with PML-N, claims Ayaz Sadiq

Ayaz Sadiq says PTI is split.

Says 20 PTI members are sitting with PML-N.

Says PML-N will contest polls if assemblies are dissolved.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Political Affairs, Ayaz Sadiq said that Chairman PTI Imran Khan's party has broken apart, as 20 of his lawmakers are sitting with the PML-N.



Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and others, like previous allies of Imran Khan, could desert the PTI alliance, he said on Thursday in the Geo News current affairs programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada kay Sath."

He stated that the coalition government is working on a strategy for the future course of action if two assemblies, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, are dissolved.

What are the chances for Elahi to become the chief minister of Punjab again in case the PTI assumes power following elections, Ayaz Sadiq asked, saying that therefore, he [Elahi] will calculate all his options before taking a risk, he said.

Elahi has no option left; hence, his future lies with the PTI, he said.

"We will disclose our strategy, when the time is right for it," he said.

Ayaz Sadiq asked how Imran Khan would win the elections with a majority after dissolving the assemblies, given the fact that there are no longer 2018-like circumstances, when he was offered all sorts of help.

As such, it won't be easy for those who are accustomed to crutches, he emphasised

The PML-N minister said he had dinner with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi at their residence and offered Elahi the position of CMship of Punjab, however, circumstances changed the very next morning.

Ayaz Sadiq said that if the two assemblies are dissolved, elections will take place. He noted that the PML-N will contest elections in the most difficult situations.

He also said it is his conviction that Imran Khan would not be able to bag as many seats as he managed in previous elections.

He slighted Imran Khan's potential move to dissolve assemblies, saying the PML-N is confident that the federal government is not going anywhere. Even if the government falls, the PML-N will not be affected, he claimed.

"Wins and defeats are inevitable in elections. But elections are not contested while you are panicking. If Imran Khan dissolves the assemblies, we will contest the elections," he added.

