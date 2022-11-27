KP opposition calls meeting to discuss options following Imran Khan's announcement

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly seen in this file photo. — KP Assembly website

Opposition parties in KP become active to avoid assembly dissolution.

Mull no-trust motion against KP CM after Imran Khan's decision to quit assemblies.

Mohammad Ali Saif says govt ready to dissolve assembly on Khan's order.

The opposition parties in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have become active to avoid the assembly dissolution after PTI Chairman Imran Khan's announcement to quit all assemblies.



A day earlier, the ex-premier announced that his party has decided they will not be part of “this system” and will resign from all assemblies, while addressing the crowd at Rehmanabad during the party's long march. He said that he would announce the exact date for resignations soon.

Taking notice of the matter, the KP's opposition parties called an emergency meeting tonight at the residence of Leader of the Opposition in the provincial assembly Akram Durrani. The parliamentary leaders of all the opposition parties will attend the meeting where different options to avoid dissolution of the assembly will be discussed.

Durrani said that bringing a motion of no-confidence against KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and other options will be discussed.

Awami National Party's MP Sardar Hussain Babak said that they will not allow the provincial government dissolve the assembly

Meanwhile, PML-N MPA Ikhtiar Wali said that they will also attend the meeting.

"CM Khan can't even break an almond [shell], how would he break the assemblies," Wali said.

He said that the KP Assembly has the trust of 40 million people of the province. He said that they will submit a no-confidence motion against the CM and use the option to approach a court against the matter.

'Ready to resign, leave govt': Mohammad Ali Saif

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to KP CM on Information Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said that the provincial government will strictly follow the orders of Khan.

"We are ready for resignations, dissolving the assemblies and leaving the government," Saif said.

The only solution to exit this political crisis in new and transparent elections, he added.

Saif said that the "imported" government should annnounce new elections if it is sincere with the country and nation.

Speaking about the PTI's rally in Rawalpindi, Saif said that the "historical power show" broke all the past records.

PTI to resign from all assemblies: Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in a surprise move, Saturday announced that his party has decided they will not be part of “this system” and will quit all the assemblies.

Addressing a charged crowd in Rehmanabad, Khan said that they will not remain a part of the current political system and will instead resign from all the assemblies.

It should be noted that Khan’s PTI is in power in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He further added that instead of creating havoc, PTI has decided to walk out of the assemblies. However, Khan said that he will announce the exact date in next few days.

He added that he has spoken to his chief ministers and will hold discussions with the parliamentary party about the matter and would soon make the announcement about when the party would leave the assemblies.