 
pakistan
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Nausheen Yusuf

Dr Asad Majeed appointed foreign secretary, notification issued

By
Nausheen Yusuf

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Pakistans former ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan. — APP/File
Pakistan's former ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan. — APP/File  

  • Asad Majeed is BS-22 officer of Foreign Service. 
  • He is Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium, European Union, Luxembourg.
  • Jauhar Saleem was working as acting Foreign Secretary.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium Dr Asad Majeed Khan has been appointed as the Foreign Secretary, Geo News reported on Friday.

Asad Majeed, who was Pakistan's ambassador to the US during the PTI government when former PM Imran Khan blamed Washington for hatching conspiracy against his government, is a BS-22 officer of the Foreign Service. He is also the ambassador to European Union and Luxembourg.

A notification issued by the Establishment Division said that Majeed should be notified as the foreign secretary with immediate effect and until further orders.

"Dr. Asad Majeed Khan. a BS-22 officer of the Foreign Service of Pakistan, presently posted as Ambassador in the Embassy of Pakistan to Belgium, the European Union, and Luxembourg is transferred and posted as Secretary, Foreign Affairs Division with immediate effect and until further orders," stated the notification. 

Ambassador to Italy Jauhar Saleem was posted as the acting foreign secretary at a time when the Foreign Office could not finalise and agree on a name for a permanent foreign secretary.

He was chosen by former foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood in his last official act. 

More From Pakistan:

MQM-P accepts case against Altaf Hussain based on ‘fake’ constitution

MQM-P accepts case against Altaf Hussain based on ‘fake’ constitution
FBR suspends two officers over leak of Gen (retd) Bajwa's tax data

FBR suspends two officers over leak of Gen (retd) Bajwa's tax data
Balochistan police arrest Senator Azam Swati in controversial tweets case

Balochistan police arrest Senator Azam Swati in controversial tweets case
Supreme Court reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar

Supreme Court reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar
Geo and Jang Group President Imran Aslam passes away

Geo and Jang Group President Imran Aslam passes away
Gen (retd) Bajwa advised us to support PTI at time of no-trust move, claims Moonis Elahi

Gen (retd) Bajwa advised us to support PTI at time of no-trust move, claims Moonis Elahi
ECP starts preparations for general elections: report

ECP starts preparations for general elections: report
Ten PTI lawmakers sitting with PML-N, claims Ayaz Sadiq

Ten PTI lawmakers sitting with PML-N, claims Ayaz Sadiq
PM stresses need to implement loss and damage fund for coping with climate change

PM stresses need to implement loss and damage fund for coping with climate change
Court sends Azam Swati on 14-day judicial remand in controversial tweet case

Court sends Azam Swati on 14-day judicial remand in controversial tweet case
‘Pakistan's population likely to surge past 330 million by 2050’

‘Pakistan's population likely to surge past 330 million by 2050’
Fawad Chaudhry tells SC to refrain from 'lecturing' politicians

Fawad Chaudhry tells SC to refrain from 'lecturing' politicians