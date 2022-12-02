Dr Asad Majeed appointed foreign secretary, notification issued

Pakistan's former ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan. — APP/File

Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium Dr Asad Majeed Khan has been appointed as the Foreign Secretary, Geo News reported on Friday.

Asad Majeed, who was Pakistan's ambassador to the US during the PTI government when former PM Imran Khan blamed Washington for hatching conspiracy against his government, is a BS-22 officer of the Foreign Service. He is also the ambassador to European Union and Luxembourg.

A notification issued by the Establishment Division said that Majeed should be notified as the foreign secretary with immediate effect and until further orders.

"Dr. Asad Majeed Khan. a BS-22 officer of the Foreign Service of Pakistan, presently posted as Ambassador in the Embassy of Pakistan to Belgium, the European Union, and Luxembourg is transferred and posted as Secretary, Foreign Affairs Division with immediate effect and until further orders," stated the notification.

Ambassador to Italy Jauhar Saleem was posted as the acting foreign secretary at a time when the Foreign Office could not finalise and agree on a name for a permanent foreign secretary.



He was chosen by former foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood in his last official act.