 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 02 2022
Ranveer Singh to star in Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5'

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Ranveer Singh also confirms 'Simmba 2' at the trailer launch event of 'Cirkus'

Earlier today, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty were together at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Cirkus where Rohit confirmed that Ranveer will be a part of his next Golmaal sequel.

At the trailer launch, Singh welcomed everyone and regarded the film as part of Rohit’s comedy universe. The Singham director immediately cut him off and said: “Bohot smart aadmi hai yeh, ab Golmaal me aayega yeh.”

Towards the end of the Cirkus trailer, the main characters of Golmaal could be seen which is giveaway that Ranveer’s character in Cirkus will relate to Golmaal. Now, let’s see how director Shetty connects them together into a comedy-verse.

During the launch event, the Ram-Leela actor also confirmed Simmba 2, said that the film will also be coming out for the audience soon.

The Golmaal director also praised Ranveer at the event for his constant energy and dedication.

Cirkus trailer shows that Rohit Shetty will be taking his audience back to the 60s era. Actor Ranveer Singh can be seen playing a double role in the film, reports IndiaToday.

