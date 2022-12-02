 
Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol recreate 'Raj-Simran magic' at Red Sea IFF: See video

Shah Rukh Khan recently appeared at the Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival where he recreated his DDLJ moment with co-actor Kajol.

A video came out that showed both Kajol and Shah Rukh wearing matching outfits. Shah Rukh wore a black suit whereas Kajol wore a black gown, looking absolutely gorgeous as usual.

In the video, King Khan sang the song Tujhe Dekha to from DDLJ. Kajol, on the other hand, kept on smiling watching the crowd go crazy.

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayene, a film that never gets old for fans, still rejoices each and everyone. The moment SRK and Kajol recreated Raj-Simran’s magic on stage; the crowd went crazy, praised the two and also sang the song with Khan.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to release his upcoming film Pathaan on January 25 opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Meanwhile, Kajol will be next seen in film Salaam Venky which is slated to release in theatres on December 9, reports PinkVilla.  

