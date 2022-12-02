 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Ayushmann Khurrana recalls first interaction with Shah Rukh Khan

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer An Action Hero released in theatres today
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'An Action Hero' released in theatres today

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently opened up to reveal his first interaction with the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, says he was just so mesmerized.

Ayushmann said: “I was a radio jockey that time. I was a radio presenter. I had gone for a shoot of some radio bites but I couldn't take because he was busy shooting for a car commercial in Hiranandani, Bombay. Those were my initial days in Bombay. So, I was just so mesmerised. I was just sitting there watching him shoot.”

“Unhone mujhe chai de di, pani de dia. And said, sorry he is very busy right now. I was like that's alright. Even if he is busy, I would like to stay here only. Toh main wahi baitha raha sara din aur unko dekhta raha. So, that's it.”

He further talked about his interaction, added: “First interaction was when I was a TV anchor. So, he had visited a show to promote his film. I think it was My Name Is Khan. So, I was hosting and when he walked on the stage, I was so spellbound. I was reading a teleprompter and was asking the questions.”

“I was tongue-tied. But after that I met him inside Mannat, also. I have gone to his place and each and every time I see him, it's just different. And it’s so surreal that I have bought tickets for his film in black and I have watched each and every film of his. I am fan boy.”

Amidst An Action Hero’s promotion, Khurrana passed by his Mannat house and also posted his picture from outside the house.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film An Action Hero has released in theatres today, reports IndiaToday.

More From Showbiz:

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' picks at the box office on Day 7

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' picks at the box office on Day 7
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays strong at the box office on Day 14

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays strong at the box office on Day 14
Suniel Shetty says he did not feel insecure seeing Akshay Kumar's success

Suniel Shetty says he did not feel insecure seeing Akshay Kumar's success
Karan Johar wants Ranveer Singh to play his role in biopic

Karan Johar wants Ranveer Singh to play his role in biopic
Shah Rukh Khan says 'Dunki' is about people who want to come back home

Shah Rukh Khan says 'Dunki' is about people who want to come back home
Yami Gautam feels excited about her film Lost

Yami Gautam feels excited about her film Lost
Shah Rukh Khan talks about not getting action films

Shah Rukh Khan talks about not getting action films

Kartik Aaryan recalls time when his films got shelved

Kartik Aaryan recalls time when his films got shelved
Bohemia lands in Lahore to perform at Pakistan Fest

Bohemia lands in Lahore to perform at Pakistan Fest

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Shah Rukh Khan as he gets an award

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Shah Rukh Khan as he gets an award

Kartik Aaryan considers 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' as his launch film

Kartik Aaryan considers 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' as his launch film
Ranveer Singh praises 'idol' Shah Rukh Khan

Ranveer Singh praises 'idol' Shah Rukh Khan