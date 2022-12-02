 
Sci-Tech
Can Android users operate WhatsApp on two devices?

WhatsApps logo seen on a smartphones interface. — Reuters/File
In its bid to upgrade user experience and enhance services to match up with the latest technological innovations, WhatsApp — Meta’s social messaging application — is reportedly allowing some of its lucky users to operate their account on two devices through its "Linked Devices" feature for Android users.

The instant messaging platform is letting beta testers link their account with a secondary device such as a tablet, Live Mint reported.

The application is prompting users to link their account with its tablet version on a beta channel.

Some Android users are reportedly viewing a banner on their membership-based WhatsApp beta programme platform which reads “Have an Android tablet? WhatsApp for tablet is available for beta testers".

After tapping on the banner, a pop-up appeared at the screen’s bottom detailing steps to connect to their account with the tablet’s version.

To check if the feature is available for users outside the beta platform, users can go to Google Play Store on their tablet, search for WhatsApp and update the app with the latest version.

Once downloaded, launch the application and follow the on-screen instructions to link to the account. Devices with Android version 2.22.24.27 and higher can check if they have access to the feature yet or not.

