Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Kamran Razi

Next Karachi administrator to be from MQM-P: Nasir Hussain Shah

By
Kamran Razi

Friday Dec 02, 2022

  • Nasir Hussain Shah meets MQM-P leaders at Bahadurabad office.
  • Shah says administrator from MQM-P to be appointed within two days.
  • MQM-P to withdraw candidate for Senate seat in favour of PPP.

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said Friday the city's next administrator would be from MQM-P, and the slot will be filled in a day or two.

"We had already discussed with MQM-P that whomever they name would become the next administrator," the minister — flanked by PPP and MQM-P leaders — told journalists.

The development came after a PPP delegation met MQM-P leaders at the party's Bahadurbad office, where the discussion regarding the Senate elections came under discussion.

The PPP has nominated its stalwart Waqar Mehdi for the Senate seat that fell vacant after party leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigned earlier this month after developing differences with the party.

Briefing journalists about the meeting, former mayor Karachi and MQM-P's senior leader Waseem Akhtar said Shah visited to discuss the upcoming Senate election.

"Nasir Shah and PPP leadership wanted MQM-P to withdraw its candidate. After discussing the request with [party converner] Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Raabta Committee, we have decided to withdraw our candidate tomorrow," Akhtar said.

As he announced the withdrawal, the MQM-P leader hoped that Mehdi would work for the betterment of Sindh and its capital, Karachi.

For his part, Shah said after MQM-P withdraws its candidate, Mehdi will automatically become a Senator as no other party has nominated their candidate for the vacant seat.

