Friday Dec 02 2022
Shah Rukh Khan talks about not getting action films

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about not getting action films because he has established his image as a romance hero. 

In a recent interview with Deadline, SRK said, “I’ve never done an action film, I’ve done really sweet love stories, I’ve done some social dramas, I’ve done some bad guys, but nobody was taking me for action. I’m 57 years old, and I thought for the next years I have to do action films, I want to do Mission Impossible-ish kind of films. I want to do over-the-top kind of action films."

SRK is the definition of romance king in B-town. He has done some life changing movies based on love who are till date considered iconic.

Earlier this week, SRK was seen performing Umrah at city Mecca city. He also attended Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. 

