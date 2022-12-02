Karan Johar wants Ranveer Singh to play his role in biopic

Karan Johar shared that Ranveer Singh would be ideal to play his role in any future biopic in a recent interview. Karan went on to call Ranveer a 'chameleon' who would fit in any role, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Karan called Ranveer Singh a chameleon as he feels Ranveer can fit in any role. Karan further added that Ranveer would give his best which is why he is the perfect candidate to play Karan's role if any feature film is made about him in future.

Karan said, "I think Ranveer Singh. He is like a chameleon, and he will do his best. I had a wonderful childhood; my parents were so good to me and taught me the most amazing life lessons.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to make his direction comeback with the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which would star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is set to release in February next year.