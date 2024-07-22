Aliza Sultan has THIS advice for girls who are getting married soon

Aliza Sultan poses for a photoshoot. — Instagram/@alizasultankhan

Aliza Sultan, the ex-wife of Pakistani actor Feroze Khan, has gone viral for a video in which she gives advice to the girls who are getting married soon.

Recently, a a short video of Aliza went viral on the photo and video sharing platform, Instagram, in which she can be seen sitting in the driver's seat of a car in the middle of a road.

In the video, the person in the passenger's seat asked Aliza from behind the camera: "What is your advice to girls who are getting married soon?"

In response to the question, Aliza laughed before saying that girls must be careful when they are getting married and the person they marry must must be "insaan ka bacha".

Aliza emphasised that it is important that girls must marry someone who is "responsible".



She said: "It is very important (for a partner) to be responsible. The person should know how to beat responsiblity and he must not be someone who runs away halfway (into the marriage)."

It should be noted that Feroze, the 34-year-old Pakistani actor, was first married to Aliza in 2018.

The former couple's first child, son Sultan, was born in 2019 while their daughter Fatima was born in 2022, before Feroze and Aliza got divorced in the same year.

Aliza accused Feroze of torture and the case of both went to court.

Recently, Feroze shared a picture with his second wife on June 1 as he announced his second marriage on social media.