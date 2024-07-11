Are K-pop bands dividing fans with AI experiements?

K-pop bands like Seventeen, Aespa's AI experiments sparks debate

Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by K-pop boy band like Seventeen and girl group Aespa have sparked mixed reactions among fans and industry experts, as reported by BBC reporter.

Seventeen recently introduced AI into their creative process for their latest album, Maestro, meanwhile, Aespa has integrated AI into their music videos.

Woozi, a member of the group, revealed using AI to experiment with songwriting during the album's launch in Seoul, saying, "We practised making songs with AI, as we want to develop along with technology rather than complain about it."

However, fans have expressed diverse opinions, like Ashley Peralta from the Spill the Soju podcast said, "If AI can help an artist overcome creative blocks, then that’s OK with me."

Meanwhile, Chelsea Toledo, her co-host highlighted that AI-produced content might compromise the authenticity that K-pop artists are known for.

"If they were to put out an album that’s full of lyrics they hadn’t personally written, I don’t know if it would feel like Seventeen any more and fans want music that is authentically them," she said.

Producer Chris Nairn also acknowledged Korea's progressive music scene but question whether AI can truly innovate lyrics at the highest artistic levels.

"What I've learned by hanging out in Seoul is that Koreans are big on innovation, and they're very big on ‘what's the next thing?’, and asking, ‘how can we be one step ahead?’ It really hit me when I was there, So, to me, it's no surprise that they're implementing AI in lyric writing, it's about keeping up with technology," he said.

Narin added, "There's going to be pressure from fans to hear lyrics that are from the artist's heart, and therefore sound different to any songs made using AI."