Ambani wedding: John Cena underscores Shah Rukh Khan's effect on his life

WWE wrestler John Cena pictured with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan at Ananat Ambani's wedding in Mumbai in this image released on July 13, 2024. — X/ @JohnCena

WWE superstar and veteran wrestler John Cena, who recently attended Ananat Ambani's wedding, has revealed that Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has had a positive effect on his life.

"An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life," Cena wrote in a post on X.

The veteran wrestler recently visited Mumbai for the star-studded wedding and ended up brushing shoulders with Khan at the extravagant celebration and expressed his gratitude to the Ambani family for "surreal 24 hours" coupled with "unmatched warmth and hospitality".



The glamorous wedding celebrations for the son of Asia's richest man resumed Saturday with a star-studded guest list including Hollywood celebrities, global business leaders and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant, and his wife Radhika Merchant, both 29, tied the knot in Mumbai following months of pre-marriage parties that have set a new benchmark in matrimonial extravagance.

Saturday's itinerary included a blessing ceremony during which the world's rich and famous greeted the couple at the wedding venue, a 16,000-capacity convention centre owned by the Ambani family's conglomerate.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair pose for pictures on the red carpet on the day of the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024. — Reuters

Footage from inside shared by local broadcasters showed Modi also being among the guests to pay their respects.

The event followed a formal ceremony and party on Friday attended by the likes of socialite Kim Kardashian, and former British premiers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson.

Fifa boss Gianni Infantino and Samsung chairman Jay Y Lee were among the hundreds of other famous figures present.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, his wife Leena Al Ashqar and their children pose for pictures on the red carpet on the day of the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024. — Reuters

This weekend's celebrations end Sunday with a reception party, and cap months of extravagant pre-wedding festivities.

Earlier events this year included a party at the Ambanis' ancestral home where a purpose-built Hindu temple was unveiled, and private performances by R&B star Rihanna and Canada's Justin Bieber.

Guests at that gala included Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and former US president Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, along with a who's who of India's sporting and entertainment worlds.

In June, the couple embarked on a four-day Mediterranean cruise along with 1,200 guests, with singer Katy Perry performing at a masquerade ball at a French chateau in Cannes.