'Everyone fears ageing', says Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan

Pakistani singer-turned-actor Fawad Khan is turning 43 this November but remains a heartthrob and a celebrity crush at home and abroad.



No wonder his mature looks and face etched with experience have a greater fandom than most young and fresh names in the entertainment industry.

Even though, ageing is an actual concern for Fawad as well but not only for traditional reasons. The notable actor in a recent interview with Khaleej Times spoke about growing old, especially while being a star.

"Being in the spotlight, there's a certain pressure tied to appearances, which can feel burdensome for men in the industry as well. It's unfortunate but true," the Humsafar hero said while shedding light on how ageing affects an actor's life.

He said, however, there is a "silver lining", in reference to projects where performance is priortised over conventional romantic ideals.

According to Fawad, physical appearance takes a backseat in roles like his in the upcoming web series Barzakh and actors get an opportunity to deliver the character.

"Outside the film industry, I believe everyone grapples with the fear of ageing. It's a universal concern. Personally, I feel I'm navigating a mid-life awakening," he added.

Fawad said that he had been acutely aware of the impermanence of life since the time he was a youngster.

He also mentioned the passing away of his "childhood idols" like Moin Akhtar, Junaid Jamshed, and even Michael Jackson.

"Whether or not you knew them personally, their absence leaves a void because they had impacted your life in some way, and now they cease to exist.

"It's not just people we lose, but their memories too, which eventually fade with time and generations," he stressed.

However, the Legend of Maula Jatt icon added that the notion of entering the autumn of one's life for him was a concern about loved ones and "what will happen to them when you leave this world".

"There's a spiritual aspect ingrained in us, believing that God sustains all things. And one has to find peace in that."

The Pakistani celebrity is well known for his memorable roles in drama serials Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai, and Bollywood movies Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons.

He is set to make his over-the-top debut in Zee 5 Global's Barzakh opposite former co-star Sanam Saeed.