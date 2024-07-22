 
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan released on bail after brief arrest in Dubai

Singer asks followers not to pay heed to his arrest news following release in Dubai

By
Our Correspondent
|

July 22, 2024

A screengrab showing singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan addressing his fans after his release in Dubai. — Instagram/@officialrfakworld
DUBAI: Famous Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been released on bail following his detention by the local police on a complaint of criminal defamation filed by his former manager Salman Ahmad.

Rahat issued a video statement after Geo News aired the news of his arrest. He asked his followers “not to pay attention” to rumours but didn’t deny that he was detained and questioned by the police at the Bur Police station.

Evidence shows that the Dubai police formally registered the case for action against the singer on 13 July this year, after Salman’s lawyers advanced it to the police.

Sources confirmed the singer was arrested in Dubai after he arrived from Lahore for a musical collaboration. The singer was detained at the immigration centre and taken into police custody for questioning. He was released after submitting his statement before the police. Rahat and Salman have filed several cases against each other.

Rahat’s local manager and promoter in Dubai hired lawyers after his detention and secured his bail. Rahat is accompanied in Dubai by his brother-in-law Bakka Burki.

He has filed cases against Salman in Pakistan and Salman has filed cases against Rahat in Dubai and USA, alleging criminal defamation and contractual violations. Rahat has denied all allegations against him.

The singer released a video on his Instagram handle, asking people not to believe in reports of his arrest. "I came to Dubai to record a song. Some malicious reports are circulating about my arrest. Please do not believe them."

"I will be coming back to my beloved country and will release more superhit songs,” Rahat also said while asking his fans to keep supporting him.

