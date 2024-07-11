Stevie Nicks reschedules Glasgow Hydro show following minor surgery

Stevie Nicks recently announced new dates for her performance at Glasgow's Hydro after the original gig was postponed.

Initially scheduled to perform on July 6, Saturday, the gig was canceled just hours before the show.

The reason behind the cancelation was due to the singer undergoing minor surgery for a recent leg injury.

However, the announcement made on Instagram by Gigs in Scotland revealed that the rescheduled concert will now take place on Wednesday, July 24, at the same venue.

"RESCHEDULED » @stevienicks' show at @ovohydro, originally scheduled for 6th July, will now take place on Wednesday, 24th July 2024!" the announcement read.

Notably, tickets for the original date will remain valid for the new performance.

Despite the inconvenience, there is a sense of anticipation and excitement among the fans for the upcoming show.

One fan commented, "Hooray!!! (And relieved that Stevie has recovered so speedily)"

Another added, "From a Saturday to a wedensday...yay great."