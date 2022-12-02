 
Will Smith points out Rihanna's reaction to his new movie Emancipation

Will Smith recently addressed Rihanna’s reaction to his new movie Emancipation.

Speaking with E! News, the Pursuit of Happyness actor revealed that he held a special screening of the movie for Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Tyler Perry, Dave Chappelle and other celebrities.

Will shared what Umbrella hit-maker thought of the movie, stating, “Rihanna loved the cinematography.”

“She could not get over the look of the film and how it felt,” continued the 54-year-old.

When questioned about other guests’ opinion about the movie, the I Am Legend actor mentioned that he “heard their reactions throughout the screening”.

“The thing that’s great with Black people is they talk to the screen the whole time, so you don’t have to ask people’s opinion,” quipped Will.

“So, I didn’t have to ask anybody’s opinion from the room,” he remarked.

Other than that, Will spoke out about the significance of story’s themes in the new movie, stating, “I feel like a lot of the patterns are starting to repeat themselves in America and the world today.”

“So, in terms of the timing, it felt like it was time for a reminder that we not go down some of the same paths,” he added.

