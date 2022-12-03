 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 03 2022
Babil Khan reveals how he bagged his debut role 'Qala'

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Babil Khan's debut film 'Qala' released on Netflix on December 1

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan, who just made his debut as an actor, reveals how he bagged for his role in Qala.

In an interview, he talked about his debut role and his life post Irrfan Khan’s death.

Talking about his audition, Babil added: “I will be very honest with you. Like I know people think that but no I am not getting like offers just like that. I am like, offers come but then I read script I am like should I say yes or no and then my management says ‘Sir, you have to give an audition’ Alright! I have to say this yes or no.”

He further shared his first exposure in the public eye after his father’s demise. “The first thing when I came on set the first I had come with. Dad had just passed away and you know that first sense of limelight, exposure to the public eye. I had come as Irrfan Khan’s son with my head like.”

“I first stepped into the vanity and the first thing she told, ‘To me, you were always Sutapa’s son. I always looked at you as Sutapa’s son and you are Sutapa’s son and suddenly I was just like Mama and then I became Mama’s boy and we shot, added the Qala actor.”

Babil Khan’s debut film Qala is story revolving around a singer and his mother’s relationship set in the backdrop of Kolkata in the 1940s. The film also features Triptii Dimri, Amit Sial and Swastika Mukherjee, reports PinkVilla. 

