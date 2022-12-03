Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's newborn gets a special gift: See inside

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha got a special handcrafted customised gift.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of customised handcrafted quilts with animal print on them.

In the shared picture, there were two handcrafted quilts seen. The name of Alia and Ranbir had written over the first quilt and in another one, their newborn daughter Raha’s name was written in black color.

Alia's friend Anita Shroff Adajania gifted her customised quilts to congratulate her on the welcome of her first child. Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "Thank you my dearest @anaitashroffadjania @purkalstreeshakti."

Ranbir and Alia welcomed a baby on November 6, 2022. Alia revealed the news Instagram and wrote, "And in the best news of our lives: - Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is (red heart emoji). We are officially bursting with love-blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir."