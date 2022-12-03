 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘never wanted to work on Netflix show?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly had ‘no intention’ to be featured on Netflix shows ‘to begin with’.

The Daily Mail's Diary Editor Richard Eden made this admission while addressing the couple’s plans for financial freedom.

He started by telling Express UK, “The thing to remember is that Harry and Meghan never really wanted to do this project.”

When they signed up for Netflix, it was to make a programme. They had this vision of sort of being like Barack and Michelle Obama and making very worthy documentaries.”

“That's already gone by the by. Harry's made a programme about his Invictus Project for injured service men. We don't have a broadcast yet planned for that.”

“And Meghan's big project, which was a children's animated programme called Pearl, that's been candled together.”

“So, the first thing we're seeing is a reality show, a docu-series about them. This has not been made by Archwell. This is very much a Netflix project.”

“For everyone, you can imagine Harry and Meghan being nervous about the reaction,” Mr Eden also added before concluding.

