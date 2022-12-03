 
Saturday Dec 03 2022
GCU Lahore names new media dept after Arshad Sharif; PTI takes credit

PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks during a meeting with VC GCU. — Screengrab from a Twitter video
  • GCU to have Arshad Sharif School of Journalism.
  • VC makes announcement after meeting Imran Khan.
  • Endowment fund for the institution being established.

Government College University (GCU) Lahore has named its new media studies department after late senior journalist Arshad Sharif, which according to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) official Twitter handle was a manifestation of Imran Khan’s similar pledge.

“@ImranKhanPTI’s announcement that he will make Arshad Sharif School of Journalism is now implemented as [Vice-Chancellor] GCU Asghar Zaidi announces that new department of media studies name will be Arshad Sharif School of Journalism,” the PTI said in a tweet.

“An endowment fund is also being set up for a new building of this school in GCU’s new campus,” the PTI said in another Twitter post in the same thread.

GCU Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi made it official after holding a meeting with former prime minister Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence.

Earlier, on October 29, Khan, during one of his long-march addresses, had declared the PTI would establish a school of media studies named after the investigative journalist who was killed in Kenya on October 23 under mysterious circumstances.

The party had blamed the government for the journalist's murder in Kenya while the authorities had formed a body to investigate the matter and ascertain facts in this regard.

The PTI chief appreciated the announcement made by Dr Zaidi, advising him to prepare guidelines for the restoration of student unions in Punjab. 

The former prime minister said the future of nations belonged to the students studying at universities and therefore, “we should take every possible step to educate them on the campuses”. 

