Sam Asghari takes fans inside his prep for Britney Spears birthday surprise

Sam Asghari left no stone unturned in making Britney Spears birthday even more special as the singer turned 41.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old actor dropped a gorgeous video of him preparing to surprise the singer.

In an almost two-minute-long reel, Sam took fans inside his step-by-step guide to being a ‘classic man.’

“Today is your girl's birthday,” Sam says at the beginning of the video and then he goes on: “Been together for a few years. You're starting to run out of ideas.”

“You had some outdoor activities planned, but today is the only day it rains in California. Okay!”

“So you head down to the local mall," he continues. "You do the classic dig-down-deep-in-your-pockets, buy something fancy.” Sam continues.

“Anybody can just buy a gift," he declares. "We just gotta be much more creative than that,” he adds. “You gotta be creative fellas.”

“You gotta get some balloons and place them next to each other. Very symmetric. Perfectly placed. You might lose one or two, but it's okay.

“You will never have enough balloons,” he adds. "The more, the better.”

Towards the end of the video, Sam further expresses: “Regular guys just buy flowers but you're not a regular guy, so what you do is, you buy a bunch of rose petals and you place them like a classic man.

“When other people send flowers. you can't just let them go. You gotta claim those as if they were yours.”

