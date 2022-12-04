 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 04 2022
By
Web Desk

'The Witcher' star Joey Batey roped in for prequel series 'Blood Origin'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

The Witcher star Joey Batey roped in for prequel series Blood Origin

The Witcher prequel series, Blood Origin's first full trailer unveils Joey Batey to join in from the original series.

Joey Batey, who has played in both seasons of The Witcher, was revealed to be appearing in its prequel series in the full trailer launch on December 3.

According to Variety, Batey will repeat the role of Jaskier in the four-part Blood Origin series.

The full cast of the upcoming series includes Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain, Michelle Yeoh, Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry, Minnie Driver, Francesca Mills, Zach Wyatt, Lizzie Annis, and Huw Novelli.

Blood Origin, directed and executive produced by Declan De Barra, will make its debut on December 25, 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Robert Irwin enjoys a beautiful sunset with his new girlfriend Rorie Buckley

Robert Irwin enjoys a beautiful sunset with his new girlfriend Rorie Buckley
King Charles, Camilla invite Ngozi Fulani to Buckingham Palace after racism claims

King Charles, Camilla invite Ngozi Fulani to Buckingham Palace after racism claims
Netflix Original Dutch minseries 'Thieves of the Wood' leaving the streaming platform: Find out

Netflix Original Dutch minseries 'Thieves of the Wood' leaving the streaming platform: Find out
Tristan Thompson appears to be a responsible father as he takes True to dance class

Tristan Thompson appears to be a responsible father as he takes True to dance class

EXO Sehun casually walks past three Hollywood stars to get to ASTRO Cha Eunwoo at a fashion show

EXO Sehun casually walks past three Hollywood stars to get to ASTRO Cha Eunwoo at a fashion show
Max George melts hearts after his sweet gesture for his girlfriend Maisie Smith

Max George melts hearts after his sweet gesture for his girlfriend Maisie Smith
'Nurtured in Hollywood Meghan imposing her narrative on Harry'

'Nurtured in Hollywood Meghan imposing her narrative on Harry'
Katie Price dons cosy coat as she gets into Christmas spirit

Katie Price dons cosy coat as she gets into Christmas spirit
James McAvoy reveal why he didn't campaign to land Oscar for 'Atonement': 'I Felt Cheap'

James McAvoy reveal why he didn't campaign to land Oscar for 'Atonement': 'I Felt Cheap'
Rami Malek and Lea Seydoux spotted snuggling up after intimate sushi dinner

Rami Malek and Lea Seydoux spotted snuggling up after intimate sushi dinner

Jonnie Irwin’s fans show support after he suffered 'horrendous' night amid cancer hell

Jonnie Irwin’s fans show support after he suffered 'horrendous' night amid cancer hell
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for 'selling their souls with breathless vulgarity'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for 'selling their souls with breathless vulgarity'