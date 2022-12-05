 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Tabu talks about her growing career success after Drishyam 2

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Tabu talks about her growing career success after Drishyam 2
Tabu talks about her growing career success after Drishyam 2 

Tabu recently talked about her growing success in her career and how this year has been remarkable for her.

The actress has been basking in the success with Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She is currently enjoying a golden run in her career with back-to-back releases.

In a detailed interview with Indian Express, Tabu revealed about her raising success and how she worked hard for that. She even spoke about how she enjoyed working on all her movies.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress said, "Eventful, challenging, tough, because I was doing four-five films at the same time. I worked really hard in the last one and a half years, and all of us in the team of the films. There was COVID, routine testing, then people getting COVID. It was a scenario we weren’t accustomed to. But I was enjoying my work - from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Khufiya, Kuttey, Drishyam 2."

Tabu was last seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 2. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film was released in theatres on November 18, 2022. 

More From Showbiz:

Farah Khan reveals Malaika Arora was not the first choice for Chaiyya Chaiyya

Farah Khan reveals Malaika Arora was not the first choice for Chaiyya Chaiyya
Boman Irani says he is thankful for the projects he got this year

Boman Irani says he is thankful for the projects he got this year
Akshay Kumar responds to Pakistani man who says 'Bell Bottom' is 'anti-Pakistan'

Akshay Kumar responds to Pakistani man who says 'Bell Bottom' is 'anti-Pakistan'
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' sees growth at the box office on Day 16

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' sees growth at the box office on Day 16
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' stays steady at the box office on Day 9

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' stays steady at the box office on Day 9
Akshay Kumar will make his next film about Sex Education

Akshay Kumar will make his next film about Sex Education

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' grows at the box office on Day 2

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' grows at the box office on Day 2
Akshay Kumar confirms his next film at Red Sea Film Festival

Akshay Kumar confirms his next film at Red Sea Film Festival
Malaika Arora opens up about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan: 'I am happy'

Malaika Arora opens up about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan: 'I am happy'
Madhuri Dixit recreates viral girl dance steps, grooves on Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja

Madhuri Dixit recreates viral girl dance steps, grooves on Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja

Jaideep Ahlawat says he might consider a bad film if it pays well

Jaideep Ahlawat says he might consider a bad film if it pays well

Sonam Kapoor shares she is nervous to leave her son Vayu at home for Red Sea Film Festival

Sonam Kapoor shares she is nervous to leave her son Vayu at home for Red Sea Film Festival