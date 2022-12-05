Asad Qaier meets Nawaz Sharif loyalists in Bahawalpur

PML-N leader Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood Jajja, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaier and former senator Chaudhry Saud Majeed. — Facebook/Files

PTI leader meets former PML-N senator Chaudhry Saud Majeed Majeed and ex-MPA Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood Jajja.

The three leaders had dinner and discussed country’s current political situation.

Meeting has raised eyebrows as both PML-N leaders are considered to be Nawaz Sharif loyalists.

BAHAWALPUR: Former National Assembly speaker and senior PTI leader Asad Qaier on Sunday met PML-N loyalists Chaudhry Saud Majeed and Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood Jajja during a visit to Bahawalpur, reported The News.

As per the report, the PTI leader met former senator Majeed and ex-MPA Jajja at the latter’s farmhouse in the Cholistan Desert.

The three leaders had dinner and discussed the country’s current political situation as well as exchanged views on regional politics.

The publication said that the meeting holds great importance as Qaiser is considered to be a close confidant of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

While the meeting has raised eyebrows as both PML-N leaders are considered to be Nawaz Sharif loyalists. However, the political analysts seem to be suspicious about the dinner meeting hosted by them.

Interestingly, Federal Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, who has distanced himself from Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and has joined Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet, is an arch-rival of Chaudhry Saud Majeed.

In addition, the current electoral situation seems different for Majeed, who has smelt that the PML-N leadership may favour Cheema in the next general election because he had supported the no-confidence motion against the then prime minister Imran Khan and had resigned from his cabinet.

It is important to note that the PTI is gearing up for the elections in case of the dissolution of the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as announced by Imran Khan.

The PTI is of the opinion that by dissolving the two assemblies it can force the government to an early election. The ruling alliance, however, has ruled out the possibility of snap polls and said that it will hold by-elections.

Both sides are engaged in intense political maneuvering to counter each other's plans.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi is making efforts to maintain the status quo in the province till March.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, Elahi said that nothing would be happening in the next four months.

“Talks were the best option at the time, adding that dissolution of the assembly depends on how the Centre behaves (with the province.)”

He said that till March, talks should be held on reforms and Election Commission. The people “who matter” will make them sit and talk, adding that what we have committed we will do.