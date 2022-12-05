 
Govt decides to shut down National Flood Response Centre

Pakistans Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Ahsan Iqbal, speaks with Reuters during an interview in Islamabad, Pakistan August 29, 2022— Reuters
  • Planning minister says rehabilitation process to continue under a new format.
  • Says framework prepared to enhance Pakistan's climate-resilient.
  • Establishment of Damage and Loss at COP27 is Pakistan's triumph, says Ahsan Iqbal.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday announced the closure of the National Flood Response Center (NFRC), saying the rehabilitation process will be carried out under a new format to build a climate-resilient and adaptable infrastructure.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif established the NFRCC in August to better articulate and synergize flood relief efforts during the rescue, relief and rehabilitation/reconstruction activities amid devastating floods in the coutnry. 

Speaking about damages incurred due to floods, Ahsan Iqbal said a framework has been prepared to make Pakistan a climate-resilient country. The framework will also be presented to the international community for their support, he added while speaking at the National Flood Response Center in Islamabad.

The PML-N leader pointed out that the Centre, federating units, armed forces, and other institutions successfully tackled the immediate challenge posed by the recent devastating floods. As a result of this synergy, we managed to mitigate the effect of the catastrophe.

The minister pointed out that the floods caused damage of over $30 billion, which is 10% of the country's GDP. He said Balochistan and Sindh provinces witnessed the worst destruction. He urged donors to continue to help the flood victims until the complete rehabilitation of the affectees.

He said the establishment of a loss and damage fund at the Climate Summit in Sharm Al Sheikh is a big triumph as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and leaders of other developing nations strongly presented their case.

The minister said Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change and help is being sought from the international community to cope with this challenge. 

On Dec 1, Ahsan Iqbal announced that Pakistan is all set to share a framework based on Resilient, Recovery, Reconstruction, and Rehabilitation (4RFs) with international partners next week before it formally presents the document at Donors Conference.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal made an announcement to this effect while chairing a meeting with donors for the implementation of 4RFs after the completion of the Post-Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) in the aftermath of severe floods in Pakistan.

“Next week the comprehensive framework will be shared with the partners so they can study it and their valuable feedback will help the ministry to proceed further,” said Iqbal, while urging the international partners to continue to support Pakistan in the rehabilitation phase.

