 
entertainment
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck gear up for first Christmas as a married couple

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck gear up for first Christmas as a married couple
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck gear up for first Christmas as a married couple  

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got into the Christmas holiday spirit on Sunday as they were spotted shopping for festive trees with their blended family.

Jennifer and Ben will be celebrating their first Christmas together since tying the knot in an intimate wedding affair in July this year.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck gear up for first Christmas as a married couple

The beloved stars, 53 and 50 respectively, were joined by their children during the Christmas tress shopping outing in Los Angeles.

J. Lo brought along twins – she shares with ex Marc Anthony — Max and Emme, 14 and the Batman actor brought his three children – he shares with ex Jennifer Garner — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13; and Samuel, 10.

Jennifer sported flared light wash jeans and a green and white houndstooth coat on the daytime outing. She paired a scoop neck white T-shirt that she tucked into her belted denim.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck gear up for first Christmas as a married couple

The Selena superstar was clicked with her son as she was seen holding the teen close, with her arm wrapped around him.

The Gone Girl actor, on the other hand, rocked casual look in a tan-colored sweatshirt with a white drawstring. He was seen sharing a sweet moment with Seraphina as he hugged them and pulled their head into his chest.

The Christmas tree outing comes just a week after the Hustler star announced a new album dedicated for Ben called This Is Me…Now. 

More From Entertainment:

‘Emancipation’ producer apologises for showing off photo of enslaved man at premiere

‘Emancipation’ producer apologises for showing off photo of enslaved man at premiere
Meghan Markle expressed ‘shock’ at not being paid for royal engagements

Meghan Markle expressed ‘shock’ at not being paid for royal engagements
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle SLAMMED over ‘money making’ plans after Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle SLAMMED over ‘money making’ plans after Megxit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave Tom Cruise ‘shocked’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave Tom Cruise ‘shocked’
King Charles heartbroken over 'most devastating action anyone could have taken'

King Charles heartbroken over 'most devastating action anyone could have taken'
Jason Momoa shares behind the scene action from Nike ad 'Father Time'

Jason Momoa shares behind the scene action from Nike ad 'Father Time'
Kanye West presidential merchandise sells out amid anti-Semitic scandal

Kanye West presidential merchandise sells out amid anti-Semitic scandal
Leonardo DiCaprio to ditch Gigi Hadid for ex-Gisele Bündchen?

Leonardo DiCaprio to ditch Gigi Hadid for ex-Gisele Bündchen?
Royal Family refuses to ‘be blown off course’ by Harry, Meghan docu-series

Royal Family refuses to ‘be blown off course’ by Harry, Meghan docu-series

Kate Middleton signs same guest book King Charles had signed at Harvard University

Kate Middleton signs same guest book King Charles had signed at Harvard University
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott lands in trouble for flying in separate jets to same location

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott lands in trouble for flying in separate jets to same location
Netflix ‘Blonde’ director addresses movie backlash: 'really pleased'

Netflix ‘Blonde’ director addresses movie backlash: 'really pleased'