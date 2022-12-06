 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘destroying the life’s work of Queen’

Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly working to have the life and work of Queen Elizabeth ‘destroyed’ right alongside her memoir.

This accusation has been issued by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton.

He shared these thoughts by referencing the second installment of the trailer and wrote, “As I’ve already said this is nothing short of a declaration of war - and the aim of destroying the life’s work of Queen Elizabeth II.”

Before concluding he even went as far as to wish ‘shame’ on the couple and claimed, “Shame on them!” as well as urged King Charles to “Strip them of their titles now!”


