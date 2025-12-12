Ryan Coogler explains why he declined Academy invite

Ryan Coogler is offering his own explanation for why he turned down an invitation to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2016.

Speaking with The New York Times, the Sinners filmmaker said the choice wasn’t driven by conflict — but by discomfort with judging other artists’ work.

“It’s not out of animosity,” Coogler told the outlet. “And I’m not good at judging things, bro. The act of ‘Hey, pick the best thing’ is very stressful for me, even when there’s no stakes involved.”

Coogler said his passion lies in the day-to-day labor of filmmaking rather than the awards spotlight. “People see the tuxedo, they see the red carpet, but it’s real blue-collar folks making these movies happen,” he said, emphasizing where he prefers to keep his focus.

This isn’t the first time Coogler has addressed his decision. In 2021, he told The Hollywood Reporter that he simply doesn’t believe in ranking films. “I don’t buy into this versus that, or ‘this movie wasn’t good enough to make this list,’” he said then.

“I love movies. … For me, that’s good enough.” He added that if he joins any organizations, they would likely be “labor unions,” explaining, “we’re figuring out how to take care of each other’s families and health insurance.”

Coogler’s latest film, Sinners, is expected to be a major contender at the 2026 Oscars, with awards experts predicting multiple nominations — including what could be Coogler’s first for best director.

“Most days, I’m wearing coveralls and Columbia gear, trying to find solutions that aggregate up to a story,” he told the Times. “And that enabled me not to engage with any narratives around what it is that we do.”