WhatsApp's desktop users will soon view status from chat list

Representational image of WhatsApp logos on smartphones in two hands and in the background. — Reuters/File

Meta-owned WhatsApp has been introducing newer features and making the application's usage easy for its desktop users.



After making the feature to create polls accessible for the desktop app, the app will soon roll out its latest update to let users view status updates within their chat list.

Currently, the feature has been made available for some beta testers with the latest update in the social messaging application's desktop app, WABetaInfo reported.

The feature was earlier rolled out for beta users after Android 2.22.19.17 and iOS 22.18.0.70 updates with the ability to see status updates right within the chat list.

— WABetaInfo

"To check if the feature is enabled after an update, users can just check people that shared a status update within the status section and see if a ring around the profile photo shows up within the chat list," WABetaInfo mentioned.



If WhatsApp's newest feature is not yet available for you, it will eventually be accessible once it is rolled out for all users at a later date.