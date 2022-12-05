 
Sci-Tech
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp's desktop users will soon view status from chat list

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Representational image of WhatsApp logos on smartphones in two hands and in the background. — Reuters/File
Representational image of WhatsApp logos on smartphones in two hands and in the background. — Reuters/File

Meta-owned WhatsApp has been introducing newer features and making the application's usage easy for its desktop users.

After making the feature to create polls accessible for the desktop app, the app will soon roll out its latest update to let users view status updates within their chat list.

Currently, the feature has been made available for some beta testers with the latest update in the social messaging application's desktop app, WABetaInfo reported.

The feature was earlier rolled out for beta users after Android 2.22.19.17 and iOS 22.18.0.70 updates with the ability to see status updates right within the chat list.

— WABetaInfo
— WABetaInfo

"To check if the feature is enabled after an update, users can just check people that shared a status update within the status section and see if a ring around the profile photo shows up within the chat list," WABetaInfo mentioned.

If WhatsApp's newest feature is not yet available for you, it will eventually be accessible once it is rolled out for all users at a later date.

More From Sci-Tech:

As chatbot sophistication grows, AI debate intensifies

As chatbot sophistication grows, AI debate intensifies
India plans federal oversight of all real-money online games

India plans federal oversight of all real-money online games
Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact

Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact
H-1B visa workers in trouble as tech companies begin layoffs

H-1B visa workers in trouble as tech companies begin layoffs

Twitter exec says moving fast on moderation, as harmful content surges

Twitter exec says moving fast on moderation, as harmful content surges
France tests 'post-quantum' encryption for diplomatic messages

France tests 'post-quantum' encryption for diplomatic messages
Can Android users operate WhatsApp on two devices?

Can Android users operate WhatsApp on two devices?
Musk delivers first Tesla truck, but no update on output, pricing

Musk delivers first Tesla truck, but no update on output, pricing
Pakistan averts possible Google Play Services suspension

Pakistan averts possible Google Play Services suspension
Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months

Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months
Elon Musk says Apple never considered removing Twitter from App Store

Elon Musk says Apple never considered removing Twitter from App Store
WATCH: Zuckerberg thanks Democrats in creepy deepfake video

WATCH: Zuckerberg thanks Democrats in creepy deepfake video