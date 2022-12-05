 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Sajal Aly poses with legendary singer AR Rahman at Red Sea IFF

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Sajal Aly attended AR Rahman's concert at the Red Sea International Film Festival

Sajal Aly experiences a major fan moment at the Red Sea International Film Festival as she meets her favourite singer AR Rahman at the event.

She shared a picture on social media where she, along with Jemima Goldsmith, could be seen posing with her favorite singer.

Sajal, in the picture, wore a beautiful white-coloured outfit with a high ponytail. Rahman opted for a black outfit along with a shiny black blazer.

On the other hand, Jemima wore a shiny black outfit and left her hair open with beachy waves

The Alif actress captioned the picture: “And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those you could not hear the music. BIG FAN DILSE.”

Pakistani singer Faisal Kapadia dropped a heart emoticon on the post whereas director Yasir Jaswal also wrote: “Wow” followed by a fire emoji.

Sajal Aly is currently at the Red Sea International Film Festival Saudi Arabia along with the star cast of What’s Love Got To Do With It.

The film is directed by Shekhar Kapur and written by Jemima Goldsmith.

