John Travolta pays heartfelt tribute to Kirstie Alley, ‘I love you’

John Travolta has paid a heartfelt tribute to his friend and co-star Kirstie Alley on Monday following the news of her tragic passing at the age of 71.

Kirstie, best known for her role in the comedy series Cheers in the 1980s and 90s, has died of cancer, according to a family statement.

The Pulp Fiction actor, 68, took to his Instagram and shared a throwback picture of the actress along with an emotional tribute.

Travolta and Kirstie starred together in the 1989 rom-com Look Who's Talking.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” Travolta penned. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”



Travolta — who also lost his wife, Kelly Preston, to cancer back in 2020 — followed up his tribute with a clip from Look Who’s Talking where he and Alley danced and shared a kiss.

Kirstie’s tragic death was announced in a statement by her two children, William "True" and Lillie Parker.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” the statement read.

Kirstie rose to popularity in 1987 playing Rebecca Howe in Cheers. She won an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe in 1991 for her role in the hit NBC show.