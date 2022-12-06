 
Hansika Motwani gives sneak peek into her wedding: Photos

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya dressed up for a traditional Sindhi wedding ceremony at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur.

The love birds got married on December 4 after two weeks of pre-wedding festivities.

Hansika wore a traditional red lehenga with kundan jewellery and red bangles, whereas Sohael opted for an all-ivory sherwani

The new couple shared new pictures on their social media handles looking elegant in traditional attires.

She captioned the wedding photos, "Now & Forever 4.12.2022."

The photos capture wedding moments of pheras, sindoor, and holding each other.

The wedding celebrations will continue. According to reports, the newlyweds will throw a grand reception for their film industry friends and many celebrities are expected to attend.

