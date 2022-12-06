Imran Khan directs PTI MPs to kick start poll preparations

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan ahead of his address at the party's long march rally in Rawalpindi on November 26, 2022. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti/File

Khan directs initiating poll preparations in respective constituencies.

Discussion on polls' roadmap and protest movement were discussed.

PTI chief deems giving govt more time as "cruelty" toward Pakistan’s economy.

LAHORE: In his attempts to pressurise the Centre’s ruling coalition amid demands of early elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday instructed the party’s assembly members to begin poll preparations in their respective constituencies and mobilise workers, sources told Geo News.

Khan’s directions came during a consultative meeting with the divisional-level leadership of PTI’s assembly members at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park, which included discussions focused on dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, resignations, and other significant matters, the sources said.

A day earlier, PTI decided to launch the "Election Karao Mulk Bachao" campaign across Pakistan from December 7 (tomorrow).

In the meeting, the former premier took PTI’s assembly members in confidence regarding the roadmap of general elections and the campaign which begins tomorrow.

The PTI chief said that allowing the incumbent government more time would be "cruelty" toward Pakistan’s economy because it has "completely failed" in managing the country and its economic state of affairs.

The meeting was conducted with party’s assembly members from Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Nankana Sahib which included Central Punjab’s President Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Asif Nakai, Sardar Talib Nakai, Brigadier (retd) Rahat Aman, Syed Ali Abbas Shah, Sardar Amir Dogar, and Khurram Ijaz Chattha.

As per sources, the assembly members present in the meeting assured Khan of their complete cooperation in the matter. They asserted that transparent and early elections are the only solution to the country’s problems.

The assembly members stated that the dissolution of the assemblies is a big decision and stressed on implementation of the decision in a way that yields effective results.

Meanwhile, under the first phase of PTI's nationwide drive — from December 7 to 17 — mass rallies and public gatherings will be held in Lahore. The campaign will kick start with a rally in Hammad Azhar’s constituency in the provincial capital city on December 7.

