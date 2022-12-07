Imran Khan saved Pakistan from martial law, says Fawad Chaudhry

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry. Geo News/File

Fawad says Imran Khan saved Pakistan from martial law.

Says PTI cases are being sent to an ECP that is biased against party.

ECP's love for PDM is not hidden, says Fawad.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry said that party chairman Imran Khan has saved the country from a martial law.

The PTI leader, in a statement, said that if Imran Khan had not asked President Arif Alvi to sign the summary of the topmost appointments in the Pakistan Army, martial law would have been imposed in the country.

Fawad Chaudhry said that former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa supported the PTI however, at the same time he created difficulties for the party.

The PTI does not want to pick an issue with the new military leadership.

In a separate statement, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain lauded the Supreme Court for taking suo motu notice of senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said that the people expect their honorable judges to stand up for the supremacy of the Constitution to safeguard basic human rights.

The PTI-related cases are being sent to such an Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that is biased against the PTI, he noted.

Fawad said that his party’s references against the chief election commissioner and members are not being heard. The Election Commission's love for PDM is not hidden; it is a murder of justice, he tweeted.

“When the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir showed a mirror to PM Shehbaz Sharif, the Centaurus Mall was closed to harm his business. Today is the era of naked fascism,” alleged PTI Secretary General Asad Umar.

In another tweet, he said that the only achievement of the imported government is to change the NAB law so that they could have hundreds of billions of rupees of corruption cases closed. “This NRO2 is a good example of why the people of Pakistan distrust this rigged system which is by the powerful, of the powerful, for the powerful,” Asad said.

PTI Senior Vice-President Dr Shireen Mazari also came hard on the government and said the regime change conspiracy made nation stand behind Imran Khan. Torture and violence by the State against PTI leadership and protestors failed to stop rising tide of nation standing with Imran. Fake cases against Imran failed. Bye-elections across the country showed his massive support, she added.

Some statistics were also posted on her Twitter account and, referring to these, she said this is what regime change was all about - to bring Pakistan’s economy into self-destruct mode. “To do that they had to create political instability first. This was done abetted by US regime change conspiracy. Will no one be held accountable in the State’s corridors of power?”

Meanwhile, in his reaction to the Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb’s statement, PTI Information Secretary Farrukh Habib said that the government of imported imposed thieves could not be appreciated anywhere in the world, now baseless statements are being made in anger.



“Imran Khan raised the honor and prestige of Pakistan in the world and raised his voice for Kashmir at every forum while PDM’s fascist government humiliated the people by making false cases against its political opponents and torturing them,” he charged.

He claimed that here was no narrative of ‘robbers’ and they could not stop the people from supporting Imran Khan even through violent actions. Imran has worked tirelessly for the betterment of the devastated economy after as he came to power and put the economy on the path of development with six percent growth.

“A gang of thieves has bankrupted the country in eight months and now allegations are being levelled against each other. There is no difference between Crime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Fascist Modi, both are brutalising Kashmiris in their own way,” he alleged.

The time of the drama based on the lies of the imported government is now over, he claimed, saying the people are demanding immediate elections, as free and fair elections are the only solution to the country’s economic and political crisis.