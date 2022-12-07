 
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Farooq Aqdas
|
Web Desk

Pak-US to discuss trade, cooperation in Washington talks on Dec 19

By
Farooq Aqdas
|
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Foreign Minister Meets US Secretary of State in Washington DC. — Twitter/@ForeignOfficePk/File
Foreign Minister Meets US Secretary of State in Washington DC. — Twitter/@ForeignOfficePk/File

  • Sources say Islamabad and Washington agreed to hold bilateral talks.
  • FM Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to lead Pakistani delegation. 
  • National security, situation in Afghanistan and terrorism on talks agenda. 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and United States will hold delegation-level talks in Washington from December 19-21, as the authorities on both sides have agreed on a bilateral dialogue, The News reported citing sources.

The Pakistani delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, sources said.

Matters including economic cooperation, trade and other will be brought under discussion during the talks. The two sides will also discuss the national security, situation in Afghanistan and terrorism.

The sources said Bilawal will also visit New York where he will preside over a G77 programme.

He is also scheduled to tour Indonesia and Singapore for three days. In Indonesia, FM Bilawal will meet his counterpart Rento Marsudi. Bilawal Bhutto will discuss bilateral matters with Singapore President Halima Yacob and Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan during his visit.

The US is Pakistan’s largest bilateral trade partner and one of its largest sources of foreign direct investment, with US investment in Pakistan increasing more than 50% in the past year.

During his visit to Karachi last month, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome emphasised on strong Pak-US ties and the need to further strengthen the robust economic partnership and public health cooperation between the two countries.

Blome said that he is committed to boosting bilateral trade and investment between the two countries under the US-Pakistan Green Alliance that seeks to promote climate-smart agriculture and private sector-led growth in Pakistan.

Bilawal says US, Pakistan in talks to boost trade

FM Bilawal also advocated boosting bilateral trade between Pakistan and US, saying that the ties between the two countries were no longer hyphenated with Afghanistan and India as Washington and Islamabad were discussing ways to enhance trade and economic cooperation.

“Not only I am presently surprised but I am absolutely impressed by the new foreign policy approach of the US towards Pakistan,” said Bilawal while responding to a question related to Pakistan-US ties at the Wilson Centre in Washington, reported foreign media.

Bilawal said Pakistan and the US have for a long time seen each other through the prism of Afghanistan.

While responding to a question that some sections of the media were reporting that “US schooled Pakistan” on maintaining ties with India and China, Bilawal dismissed the reports, saying “he (Blinken) is an incredible human being and can never talk in such tone”.

More From Pakistan:

Lahore schools to remain closed three days a week due to prevailing smog situation

Lahore schools to remain closed three days a week due to prevailing smog situation

Mystery deepens over Arshad Sharif’s missing iPhone and iPad

Mystery deepens over Arshad Sharif’s missing iPhone and iPad
LHC dismisses contempt notice after Asad Umar’s unconditional apology

LHC dismisses contempt notice after Asad Umar’s unconditional apology
PTI leader Shahbaz Gill shifted to Lahore hospital: sources

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill shifted to Lahore hospital: sources
Buyer could not afford to buy jewel watch for Rs50m from Imran Khan: data

Buyer could not afford to buy jewel watch for Rs50m from Imran Khan: data
Umar Zahoor willing to return Graff watch to rightful owner to end controversy

Umar Zahoor willing to return Graff watch to rightful owner to end controversy
Imran Khan saved Pakistan from martial law, says Fawad Chaudhry

Imran Khan saved Pakistan from martial law, says Fawad Chaudhry
Imran Khan directs PTI MPs to kick start poll preparations

Imran Khan directs PTI MPs to kick start poll preparations
PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan next month: Ayaz Sadiq

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan next month: Ayaz Sadiq
In visit to Pak-Afghan border, COAS says defence of motherland to be ensured 'at all costs'

In visit to Pak-Afghan border, COAS says defence of motherland to be ensured 'at all costs'
FIR lodged against Arshad Sharif's murder on Supreme Court's orders

FIR lodged against Arshad Sharif's murder on Supreme Court's orders
FIR lodged against Gill in Karachi for 'inciting' public against institution

FIR lodged against Gill in Karachi for 'inciting' public against institution