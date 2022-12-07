 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Abhishek Banerjee says Akshay Kumar was his favorite childhood hero

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Abhishek Banerjee says Akshay Kumar was his favorite childhood hero
Abhishek Banerjee says Akshay Kumar was his favorite childhood hero

Bollywood actor Abhishek Banerjee talked about his inspiration taking from Akshay Kumar and added that he was his favorite childhood hero.

In an interview with Hindustan Times Abhishek said that "Akshay Kumar is an inspiration. He was my favourite hero when I was growing up. I used to watch Akshay's films, Khiladi, and Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi because only a few films of Amitabh's films were released at that time."

"His humour and comic timings are from Delhi. I relate to it. Delhi is a hilarious city compared to Bombay. So, I used to think about what Akshay would do in a scene during the Bhediya shoot. It was my warm-up to get into the character," actor added.

The 34-year-old actor said that he focuses more on quality than quantity of projects. Abhishek will be seen in Apurva, Rana Naidu, Dream Girl 2, Vakil Babu, and now in Qala as a special appearance.

More From Showbiz:

Ranveer Singh says his wife Deepika loves playing homemaker

Ranveer Singh says his wife Deepika loves playing homemaker
Aamir Khan recalls the initial times after getting stardom

Aamir Khan recalls the initial times after getting stardom

Farhan Akhtar thinks not everyone can like his voice and that's okay

Farhan Akhtar thinks not everyone can like his voice and that's okay
Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal dance like there is no tomorrow in Kya Baat Hai 2.0

Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal dance like there is no tomorrow in Kya Baat Hai 2.0
Prajakta Koli reveals Karan Johar gifted her a Gucci ring

Prajakta Koli reveals Karan Johar gifted her a Gucci ring

Ranveer Singh reveals he almost 'gave up' on acting

Ranveer Singh reveals he almost 'gave up' on acting
Ranveer Singh says he connected Deepika Padukone over rejections, struggles

Ranveer Singh says he connected Deepika Padukone over rejections, struggles
Shweta Bachchan gets emotional at Abhishek Bachchan's post for Navya Naveli Nanda

Shweta Bachchan gets emotional at Abhishek Bachchan's post for Navya Naveli Nanda
Ajay Devgn is ‘looking forward’ to seeing Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Ajay Devgn is ‘looking forward’ to seeing Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Ananya Pandey pens adorable birthday wish for BFF Navya Nanda 'partner in everything'

Ananya Pandey pens adorable birthday wish for BFF Navya Nanda 'partner in everything'

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' to touch INR 200 crore mark soon

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' to touch INR 200 crore mark soon
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' witnesses a drop at the box office on Day 11

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' witnesses a drop at the box office on Day 11