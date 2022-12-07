Abhishek Banerjee says Akshay Kumar was his favorite childhood hero

Bollywood actor Abhishek Banerjee talked about his inspiration taking from Akshay Kumar and added that he was his favorite childhood hero.

In an interview with Hindustan Times Abhishek said that "Akshay Kumar is an inspiration. He was my favourite hero when I was growing up. I used to watch Akshay's films, Khiladi, and Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi because only a few films of Amitabh's films were released at that time."

"His humour and comic timings are from Delhi. I relate to it. Delhi is a hilarious city compared to Bombay. So, I used to think about what Akshay would do in a scene during the Bhediya shoot. It was my warm-up to get into the character," actor added.

The 34-year-old actor said that he focuses more on quality than quantity of projects. Abhishek will be seen in Apurva, Rana Naidu, Dream Girl 2, Vakil Babu, and now in Qala as a special appearance.