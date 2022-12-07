 
Kate Middleton, Prince William warned ‘silence’ isn’t an ‘option’ amid racism row

Kate Middleton, Prince William warned ‘silence’ isn’t an ‘option’ amid racism row

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been urged to take an action against racism row as royal family expert Daniela Elser warned the couple.

Writing in her piece for news.com.au, Daniela said: "The Prince and Princess have shown impressive creativity and ambition when it comes to tackling their personal causes (climate change and early years interventions respectively) so why can’t they apply that degree of boldness to this situation?

"For example, start a conversation by hosting roundtables about the monarchy’s links to slavery. It might be deeply uncomfortable but after the racial reckoning of recent years with #BlackLivesMatter, inaction and silence are simply not options if they want this throne business to keep chugging along.

"The couple could launch a nationwide initiative addressing racism in modern Britain and the insidious ways that it still exists. Or God knows what their team of smarty pants advisors and aides could come up with if asked to.

"The one thing that the Royal Family simply cannot do is to continue to bury their heads in the sand and hope that the conversations about racism and the royal family are going to mysteriously disappear.

"So, it comes down to this: Charles and Camilla seem unlikely, both practically and generationally, to really do much beyond more of those blasted statements. Therefore, William and Kate, you’re up. The time for carefully crafted messages is over,” she added.

