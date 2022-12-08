 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix upcoming murder mystery movie 'The Pale Blue Eye' releases trailer

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Netflix upcoming murder mystery movie The Pale Blue Eye releases trailer
Netflix upcoming murder mystery movie 'The Pale Blue Eye' releases trailer

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming Christian Bale starring movie The Pale Blue Eye which is slated to release worldwide on January 6, 2023.

The thriller mystery movie is based on the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard.

The Pale Blue Eye  plot follows a series of murders that took place at the United States Military Academy, West Point.

In the upcoming movie, Christian plays the role of veteran investigator Augustus Landor who enlists Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) to solve the murder case.

The other cast members of the movie includes Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Charlie Tahan, Harry Lawtey, Toby Jones, Timothy Spall, Gideon Glick, Simon McBurney, Fred Hechinger, Robert Duvall and Hadley Robinson, in addition to Bale and Melling.

File footage


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle describes meeting with Queen as ‘bit of a shock to her system’

Meghan Markle describes meeting with Queen as ‘bit of a shock to her system’
Nick and Angel Carter to hold a charity concert for late brother Aaron Carter

Nick and Angel Carter to hold a charity concert for late brother Aaron Carter
'Avatar: The Way of Water' makes critics happy amid London premiere

'Avatar: The Way of Water' makes critics happy amid London premiere
Prince Harry hints Prince William isn't 'destined' to be with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry hints Prince William isn't 'destined' to be with Kate Middleton
50 Cent compares the 'profound' racial impact on Eminem, 2Pac's music

50 Cent compares the 'profound' racial impact on Eminem, 2Pac's music

Drake brings son Adonis to watch Raptors v Los Angeles Lakers game

Drake brings son Adonis to watch Raptors v Los Angeles Lakers game
Prince Harry accuses Royal Family of racial biasness: 'Make it right!'

Prince Harry accuses Royal Family of racial biasness: 'Make it right!'
Victoria Beckham enjoys dinner in Paris as her fashion business suffers huge losses

Victoria Beckham enjoys dinner in Paris as her fashion business suffers huge losses
Sadie Sink admits she lied to bag the coveted role in ‘Stranger Things 4’

Sadie Sink admits she lied to bag the coveted role in ‘Stranger Things 4’
Prince Harry claims he ‘sacrificed everything’ to be with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry claims he ‘sacrificed everything’ to be with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fully understand’ Lilibet, Archie’s hold power?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fully understand’ Lilibet, Archie’s hold power?