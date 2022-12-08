Netflix upcoming murder mystery movie 'The Pale Blue Eye' releases trailer

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming Christian Bale starring movie The Pale Blue Eye which is slated to release worldwide on January 6, 2023.

The thriller mystery movie is based on the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard.

The Pale Blue Eye plot follows a series of murders that took place at the United States Military Academy, West Point.

In the upcoming movie, Christian plays the role of veteran investigator Augustus Landor who enlists Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) to solve the murder case.

The other cast members of the movie includes Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Charlie Tahan, Harry Lawtey, Toby Jones, Timothy Spall, Gideon Glick, Simon McBurney, Fred Hechinger, Robert Duvall and Hadley Robinson, in addition to Bale and Melling.

